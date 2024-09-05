Fans of the Black Stars expressed their fury at the team following the Black Stars' defeat to Angola in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A late strike from Felicio Milson handed the visitors victory in the Group C clash of the qualifiers in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are losing a game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time in 24 years.

In a video shared on social media, fans of the Black Stars, who were disappointed with the result threw bottles and destroyed some panels after the game.

The Black Stars will next travel to Morocco to face Niger with hopes of bouncing back from the defeat at home.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 and can only end the drought by qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Ghana hampered by poor pitch

The Black Stars struggled to take their chances despite creating numerous opportunities in the match against Angola.

While Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo all came close, the team was largely affected by the poor nature of the playing surface at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The state of Ghana's national stadium has raised concerns with players including Thomas Partey complaining.

It was clearly evident from the team's display that the playing surface affected the Black Stars and even Angola.

The Black Stars will now switch attention to the next game against Niger in Morocco.

