A Ghanaian prophet has become a sensation after Ghana's defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium

He accurately prophesied that the Black Stars were going to be defeated by the Palancas Negras

Many people who reacted to the video have celebrated the prophet after his prophecy came true

A Ghanaian prophet has found overnight fame after his prophecy about Ghana's game against Angola in an AFCON qualifier came true.

This comes after a video of Prophet Major One urging Ghanaians not to have high expectations regarding the game surfaced online.

A Ghanaian prophet is going viral for prophesying about Ghana's defeat to Angola in a trending video. Photo credit: @major.one.tv/TikTok @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

In the video posted hours on TikTok before the game, Prophet Major One said that he saw that the Black Stars had lost that match against the Angolans.

He said Ghana's defeat was primarily due to the team failure to seek counsel and direction from powerful men of God prior to the match.

He has promised to give Ghanaians a heads up on what will happen in Ghana's game against Niger on Monday, September 9, 2024, as well as other subsequent matches that the team will play.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 14,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to his accurate prophecy

Many netizens who took to the video's comments section praised the prophet for his precise prophecy.

OLIKISCO commented:

"Thanks Sofo you make me win bet today, God bless you."

Nana Kwaku Boafo stated:

"This is a pure prophecy not noise. thank you Papa, even though I don't know you."

Let’sLaugh 2gether stated:

"Ebi true ooo this one de3 uno lie."

siawemmanuelkof50 commented:

"Eiii this man of God prediction come ooooo. Hmmm."

Otto Addo unhappy with team performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has rubbished claims that Ghana's defeat to Angola should be attributed to the pitch.

However, the head coach took responsibility for the defeat and felt his team could have done better although the conditions had not been perfect.

Otto Addo has explained that the loss his team suffered at the hands of Angolans should not blamed on the pitch at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

