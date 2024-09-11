A video of American TV personality Steve Harvey speaking on why he loves Ghana and the African continent has surfaced online

The renowned comedian, in a video, highlighted the welcoming nature of Africans and praised Ghana for its respectful nature of law enforcement

Netizens who saw the video on TikTok were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section

American television host, comedian, and author Steve Harvey has shared why he loves Ghana and the African Continent.

In a viral video, he expressed his admiration for Ghana and the African continent and challenged the longstanding negative narratives about Africa.

American TV personality Steve Harvey is speaking about why he loves Ghana. Image source: Steve Harvey

Source: Instagram

Steve Harvey, who was in Ghana in 2019 during the Year of Return, proudly shared his positive experiences on the African continent and highlighted the unique qualities that make Ghana and Africa desirable places to live.

He stressed the country's welcoming atmosphere and the respectful nature of its law enforcement officers, unlike the Western world, where the police use force to enforce the laws.

Recounting an encounter with the police, Steve Harvey indicated that you get a caution and a ticket when you violate traffic laws in Africa.

Netizens react to Steve Harvey's comments

Netizens who saw the footage were impressed and shared their views in the comment section of the video.

@Blessed1984 wrote:

"Ghana is very peaceful I love it and can't wait to go back."

@CheekJay wrote:

"If u don’t love Ghana what did u gain it really sweet place I am Nigeria but I love Ghana so much."

@kingsi wrote:

"In Nigeria you go hear give me money money."

@Sylvie Aries wrote:

"He's Right."

@kingnoble wrote:

"Ghana is blessed with all the resources, and hospitality is 100 percent perfect, No gun no herrasment by the police anywhere."

@mama Africa wrote:

"We've been waiting for you for soo long to come home."

@handyman wrote:

"I love Ghana. we are safe there."

Woman opens up about recent visit to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady from London has shared her experience visiting Ghana.

In a video, the lady stated that she was privileged to have visited Ghana for the first time.

Source: YEN.com.gh