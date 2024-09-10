A video of Fire Ogya's recent comment regarding the Black Stars has got people talking

This comes after the famous man of God urged Ghanaians to pray for the senior national team

He also added the problem facing the team is spiritual and that Jordan Ayew is a player who can help the team bounce back

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the Ghanaian prophet who went viral earlier this year for his pronouncement about the senior national team, is trending once again.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the popular prophet Fire Ogya urged Ghanaians to remember the Black Stars in prayers.

Prophet Fire Ogya says Black Stars' problems are spiritual and talks about Jordan Ayew in a trending video. Photo credit: @Ghana Black Stars @Fire Oja/Facebook

He explained that the recent run of poor games by the Black Stars has a more spiritual connotation.

"I did not have a vision about Ghana's game against Niger. But the fire of this team is spiritually off."

He said if the Black Stars can make inroads, it will be because of Jordan Ayew, whom he prophesied about recently.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and five comments.

Ghanaians react to Fire Ogya's comment

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions regarding the comments made by Prophet Ogya

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

"As a man of God, you should intercede on behalf of the team."

hakadunia commented:

"This what we only know."

deGodWhoSeesme replied:

"I am disappointed in u saying this unless you've evidence to prove but since u don't, God have mercy on U. who are U to Judge."

Black Stars is cursed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher and pastor Prophet Kofi Oduro has stated the Black Stars team is cursed.

In a trending video, Prophet Kofi Oduro said the team's continuous struggles can be attributed to a spiritual reason.

While preaching at his church, the Alabaster International Ministries, the outspoken preacher, explained why the team had been unsuccessful.

The Black Stars Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982. The team has lost three finals since then.

