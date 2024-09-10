A video of a young Ghanaian lady urging the youth to be willing to work without salary has generated talking points online

She explained that the time has come for citizens to be patriotic in the performance of their duties

Many people who took to the comment section shared their concerns regarding the lady's comments

A young Ghanaian lady left many people motivated after a video of her surfaced online.

The video, sighted by YEN.vom.gh on the TikTok page of @highschoolsafrica, showed a young lady in a beautiful white dress advocating for the youth to be willing to work hard even when it means doing it without being paid.

A young lady urges the youth to endeavour to work even without pay in trending video. Photo credit: @High Schools Africa/YouTube

She explained that one factor that should motivate the youth is patriotism and volunteerism.

"The moment your goal becomes working for pay you tend not to do things with passion."

She lamented that the lack of patriotism coupled with the desire by the youth to get paid for every work done is one of the reasons hindering the development of this country.

When writing the report, the lady's statement had received over 800 likes and 33 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment

Ghanaians who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the young lady's comments about work.

Nana stated:

"When u grow and u work and u re nt paid aaa na wakeka ns3m bi sei."

Obed Okai stated:

"Is she working and if she is work whom does she work for."

NiiDzata commented:

"My dear you are right, but you need pay to feed yourself and rent your have to pay as well. Greetings from Norway."

Ewilson reacted:

"I disagree, if our government is putting the necessary measures in place to reduce the burden that comes with working without pay"

