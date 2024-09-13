A video of a Ghanaian woman updating her followers on her time in Canada has generated talking points online

This comes after she made it known that she now makes a living working as a residential cleaner

Many people who took to the comment section of the video commended the woman for being hard-working

A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Canada for a better life has announced that she works as a cleaner.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the lady @mavis.bempa, who was captured taking a stroll, said comments by some people that getting work to do in Canada had become difficult does not apply to her.

Flaunting her cleaning items, she said her desire not to idle persuaded her to create work for herself by becoming a residential cleaner.

With a bright smile, she announced that she had just finished a five-hour cleaning task and was on her way to another place to do the same job there

The woman's video, which highlights the essence of determination, had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians praise the woman's hard work

Many people who commented on the video celebrated the woman for using her cleaning job to inspire them.

Nelson Agyengo stated:

"Beautiful woman God bless you oo."

Ama Osei900 commented:

"Are you in Toronto?I'm looking for someone to clean my apartment."

Jossy stated:

"You’ve really inspired me girl. Keep it up and we will follow suit."

Double Vision added:

"That’s all keep on keeping on."

MohaWords wrote:

"Abroad gives you the freedom to hustle without school mates mocking at you. Keep it up ma'am."

Man excited about dishwashing job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student who recently relocated to Canada celebrated after he got a job.

This comes after he was employed to work as a dishwasher.

He had been job hunting for months and was thankful he finally found one.

Looking visibly excited, he worked with energy and encouraged persons who were still unemployed not to lose hope.

