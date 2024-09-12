A post of a Ghanaian lady on how she is faring after senior high school has got many people feeling emotional

She stated that while her friends were furthering their education she worked as a street hawker

Ghanaians who reacted to the post on TikTok have admonished the lady not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady has got many people feeling emotional after she took to social media to open up about her hustle after completing senior high school.

This comes after she posted a picture of herself on TikTok, flaunting her work as a street hawker.

She announced to netizens that although all her friends back in senior high school were pursuing higher education, she now makes a living as a street hawker selling corn and groundnuts.

"When all my SHS colleagues are in school. Me: Selling fried groundnut and maize," the caption read.

The touching post, which highlights the lady's determination and the desire to succeed, has received over 1700 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians encourage young street hawker

Social media users who took to the post's comment section commended the lady for working hard. In contrast, others urged her not to relinquish her desire to pursue tertiary education.

phranciz..khally commented:

"U will achieve higher, with your smiles alone than your colleagues.'

Wiseliving Queenn replied:

"We all need to start somewhere,so don’t worry about the beginning."

Paa Qhwesi reacted:

"I am here to motivate and encourage Y'all . Keep pushing."

Bene baby added:

"May the lord almighty bless your hustle."

Neesim Daughter 445 added:

"Sis it’s well God time is the best ,let’s allow God to do his will let keep trusting him for hard things gather courage and see yourself among them."

