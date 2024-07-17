A video of a Ghanaian man who recently relocated abroad speaking on why he would not return to Ghana soon has surfaced online

He stated in the video that he's secured a job as a cleaner abroad and is delighted at earning him more than what a banker earns in Ghana

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comment with mixed reactions as they took to the comment section to express their views

A former Date Rush participant who recently relocated abroad has sparked controversy online after saying that his cleaning job is better than being a banker in Ghana.

Justifying his comment in a video that has since gone viral, he stated that he takes pride in his job because it offers him the financial independence he’s always sought.

A former Date Rush competitor who recently relocated abroad says he earns more as a cleaner than a banker in Ghana. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: TikTok

He stated that he earns more income working as a cleaner abroad than a banker in Ghana, although he did not disclose the amount he earned as a cleaner.

The young man made the statement while interacting with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, stressing that life abroad was better than life in Ghana. He maintained that he would return home once he had 'made it' abroad.

Explaining why he said life abroad was better, he said factors like the ongoing power disruptions, popularly known as Dumsor, and the high cost of living with meagre salaries make life unbearable.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Date Rush man's statement

Netizens who saw the post were divided as some agreed with his assertion while others disagreed.

@Kobby wrote:

"Bro don’t come Koraaa."

@Dbee wrote:

"Hard truth."

@greathustler wrote:

"don't compare ur cleaning pay to bankers or whoever. just concentrate and do ur job ok. I think they ' bankers' are also enjoying their life with whatever they are making. enjoy ur grace."

Ghanaian man relocates, rejoices as trash collector

YEN.com.gh also reported that a video of a Germany-based Ghanaian man rejoicing while working as a garbage collector has popped up online.

In the video, which had since gone viral, the proud garbage collector emptied some trash bins into a truck.

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised him for his hard work, while others commented on how lucrative his job was.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh