Ghanaian pilot Asiwome Dzakuma had the honour of flying his parents from the US to Accra for the first time in his 22-year career

In an emotional pre-flight speech, he thanked his parents for their sacrifices, honouring others who had shaped his life

The heartwarming moment, shared on social media, concluded with a hug and a gift for his parents as fellow passengers applauded

A Ghanaian pilot in the US, Asiwome Dzakuma, was happy to fly his parents from the United States of America to Accra, Ghana, for the first time.

Asiwome Dzakuma has been a pilot for 22 years. However, he described it as an incredible honour to have his parents on board as his passengers for the first time.

In a Facebook post, the old boy from Bishop Herman College shared a video of himself addressing the passengers on board before takeoff.

Ghanaian pilot Asiwome Dzakuma flies his parents for the first time and celebrates them in his pre-flight speech. Photo credit: Asiwome Dzakuma

Source: Facebook

He introduced his two special passengers and used the moment to thank other people who had been of great help in his life even though they were not aboard.

“As a pilot of Ghanaian descent, connecting you to the world with the world's greatest airline is my dream fulfilled. But this flight, this moment, is particularly special for me. Not just as a pilot but as a son. For the first time in my 22 years of flying across the globe, I have the privilege of flying my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dzakuma, seated on 20 Alpha and 20 Charlie."

“Papa and Auntie Matilda, your unwavering love and support have been the wind beneath my wings. You made countless sacrifices to allow me to soar. And for that, I'm forever grateful. It truly takes a village to raise an African child,” he added.

Asiwome Dzakuma also appreciated others who had played critical roles in his upbringing, including his late biological mother and the headmaster of his Senior High School.

“I'm deeply grateful to the many people who helped lift me along the way, including my high school headmaster of blessed memory, Reverend Father J.B. Elazer of Bishop Herman College, who instilled in me the spirit of determination and, in his own words, to succeed in spite of all difficulties."

"Though no longer with us, one person I know is very much here in spirit today is my biological mother, Grace Dora Dzakuma. I know she's smiling down right now, whispering her usual words of encouragement. Thanks once again to everyone on board this flight for being a part of this unforgettable moment.”

After the speech, Asiwome Dzakuma left his pilot seat to embrace his parents and give them a gift. The other passengers clapped to cheer both the parents and their son.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Ghanain pilot for honouring his parents

Yaa Serwa Bame said:

"This is awesome! Congrats! Made your parents so proud. 😊👏🏽"

Abyna Wiafe Akenten wrote:

"Awwwww…. I’m teary . U made so proud 👌👌👌. All correct captain👍 . So proud of you🥰🥰🥰"

Felix Festus Kwabena Gbogbo said:

"Well done bro. we are proud of you"

Dash Dash wrote:

"Wow!,, they must be really really proud of you"

SirPeter Oti said:

"💯👏👏👏Wowwwwww You are simply the best. I am very proud of you. Hope to meet you on board soon. Well done 👏 Bro Asiwome Dzakuma"

Mike Avorgah wrote:

Beautiful and Memorable. God bless you Snr. Live long and be in perfect health Sir. We cherish and are proud of you 🙏❤️

Lady honours mother after graduating from university

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady celebrated her mother after she graduated with her first degree.

In a TikTok video, the young lady dressed her supportive mother in her graduation apparel to show her appreciation.

Several people who saw the video congratulated the lady and applauded her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh