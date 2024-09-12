A video of a Ghanaian lady's heartwarming reaction after checking her NSS posting has gone viral

According to the post, she had been posted to Odorgonno SHS for her period of mandatory service

Netizens who took to the comments section congratulated the lady on her successful placement

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on TikTok after a video of her expressing joy over her national service posting surfaced online.

This comes after she announced she had been posted to Odorgonno Senior High School for her one-year mandatory national service.

A Ghanaian lady rejoices in trending video over her NSS posting to Odorgonno SHS. Photo credit: @abena_saah.d/TikTok @Odorgonno Senior High School/Facebook

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the young lady looking cheerful as she sat in an auditorium and admired her beauty.

However, she wondered whether she would be working as a teacher or an administrator during her service period.

"So will I be teaching or what??." she asked in the comments section.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 600 likes and 90 comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who commented on the video congratulated the lady on her successful posting. Others also opened up about what she should expect as a national service personnel at that school.

NanaAbena stated:

"My old school. Great OSSA you will love it."

Nana Kweku stated:

"The boys go worry you oo Madam."

keziahnseboah reacted:

"That is where I did my internship it depends on the department u working with."

Michael Mawutor Segb

"It’s cool school."

Firstlady stated:

"It used to be my school, we worry young teachers ngl."

Ellen Konadu stated:

"It's a very lovely school ma'am, You'd love it."

