A Ghanaian accountant who worked for the Ghana Police Church has been locked up in jail after misappropriating some funds belonging to the church.

The 32-year-old man, named as Edward Unicorn, reportedly stole an amount of GH¢40,433.50 to stake a bet online.

Speaking to the court during his hearing, he indicated that he had been addicted to betting for a long time and invested the amount in Aviator, an online betting platform.

A Ghanaian accountant has been jailed for using church money for betting.

Unfortunately, he didn't make the expected returns, landing him in trouble with the church.

Narrating how he used the money, he said he invested it bit by bit in betting. He told the court that his obsession with betting had grown to a point where he was advised by a relative to seek medical attention.

An appointment was booked at the Korle Bu Teaching for the young man; however, he failed to honour the appointment.

During his hearing, he pled guilty and asked the court to release him on bail so that he could work and pay back the money with his earnings, but his request was not granted. In the end, he was slapped with a two-year jail sentence.

Netizens react to accountant's story

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback by the accountant's story and expressed their views in the comments section.

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"So from all indications, he started with 40,000 and made a benefit of 433.50 and of course like every investor he rolled over his principal and interest….. this is an investor."

@rache16348 wrote:

"Lmao, upon all the money in the world you have access to, it's the church's money that came to mind to use for betting? Herh akoa wei hia deliverance."

@BineyKoby wrote:

"2 years is too small."

@vybz_gad wrote:

"Bro was chasing his dreams he wants to be pilot so badly."

Church elder loses GH¢80k to betting

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian man has opened up about how his addiction to sports betting had cost him his properties.

In a video, Jonathan stated he was first introduced to betting by his friend who was very good at it, but since then, he had lost GH¢800,000.

