A Ghanaian prisoner has recounted the heartbreaking story of how he ended up in jail. The man, who the Crime Check Foundation has now rescued, indicated that he found himself in prison under bizarre circumstances.

According to him, wearing a soldier's uniform landed him in jail. Narrating his ordeal to the Crime Check Foundation, he indicated that he went to a funeral and on his way back home, he decided to travel in the outfit of a soldier.

In the viral video, he noted that an uncle cautioned him about the outfit; however, he ignored the caution. During his journey, he encountered a soldier who questioned why he was wearing the soldier's camo when he was not one.

Unable to provide any tangible justification, the soldier dragged him to the police station. He was arrested and fined but could not pay the fine and was locked up in jail.

Crime Check Foundation rescues him

The Crime Check Foundation, through the benevolence of Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, has rescued the young man. The foundation paid the young man's fine through some donations made by Nana Ama McBrown.

Netizens react to heartbreaking video

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken by it and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Mcech3 wrote:

"If you don't appreciate things eeh hmmm...life...then mi i get lucky be dat...ma own sef no b original lash wai dem lash mi eeh."

@GhanaianGod wrote:

"The law was purposely made for the poor."

@The_1CRITIC wrote:

"I must confess this is one good post from Kaly Jay since January. I’m ready to pay for 10 people in such situations in Prison so that they can also get their freedom. Anyone in such situation can DM me."

@Donradikal wrote:

"Ghana paaa…but Galamseyers are roaming about free..NSA people are freely going about theor duties but not a person who wore a camouflage uniform…Not hailing the act but its trivial…There are serious crimes that needs urgent attention and investigations."

@taniibanie wrote:

"Camo k3k3 and he is imprisoned meanwhile there are people looting a whole nation outside enjoying thievery."

Prisoner freed by McBrown shares experience

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the inmates Nana Ama McBrown freed shared how he ended up in prison.

The young man indicated in a video that he was involved in an assault case, which landed him an 18-month prison sentence.

