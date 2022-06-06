PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Boniface Mensah, a young Ghanaian man has achieved stupendous success by graduating from the world-renowned Harvard University after he was not directly accepted into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Gemma Appiah, a friend to Dr Mensah who recounted the inspirational story on her Twitter handle, @gemmaappiah, indicates that the young man applied for his master's degree at KNUST in 2019, but was put on a waiting list.

A post by Watsuptek KNUST from 2017 confirms that Dr Boniface bagged four awards and emerged as the best graduating student when he completed his studies as a Medical Student.

Dr Boniface Mensah

Source: UGC

Instead of waiting until he reached the top of the waiting list, the passionate young man decided to apply for his Master's degree at the top Ivy League School, Harvard University.

Dr Boniface was accepted and given a full scholarship to pursue a Master's Degree in Public Health, which he pursued for three years and successfully graduated from in 2019.

"Let me tell you a short story about this man and how God chose to bless him. In 2017, he was awarded the best graduating student at KNUST. In 2019, he applied to do his masters at KNUST but was put on the waiting list," she said.

