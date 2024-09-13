A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she celebrated her relocation to Lebanon

She posted a video showing her excerpts of her trip and her subsequent arrival in the country

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have praised the young lady for relocating abroad

A Ghanaian lady, Abena Adepa, who wanted to seek greener pastures abroad, has generated talking points after announcing that she had relocated to Lebanon.

She made this known on TikTok, where she posted video excerpts of her final moments in Ghana.

The 19-second video showed her at Kotoka Airport with her passport in hand as she prepared to leave the country.

The video then showed the part on the plane when she was enjoying a meal

The concluding part of the video captured Abena Adepa in a happy mood after she got a warm welcome from a middle-aged Lebanese woman at the airport.

She was seen enjoying a meal with a little boy in a house.

It remains unclear what job the young lady would do in Lebanon after leaving the country.

The video, which featured Diana Asamoah's hit song Mani Nna playing in the background, has received over 3000 likes and 95 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the lady

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section have congratulated the lady on successfully relocating abroad.

SKY GH reacted:

"I tap into your blessing. Amen and Amen."

spiritual C.O replied:

"Congratulations dear I type in to the blessing ooo."

littletandoh added:

"Stay strong and courageous and be prayerful."

Michael Ofosu added:

"Stay Blessed my sister and be more Prayerful."

@asuamahchristiana91 remarked:

"Congratulations to you am happy for you, his timing never falls."

Teacher delights as she relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian teacher who relocated to Canada hoping for a better life rejoiced over his decision.

In a video on TikTok, he said his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship he was facing in the country.

As a teacher, he lamented that he often had to borrow to fund his income because his salary was insufficient to support him and his family.

He has advised persons with the opportunity to relocate abroad to make the move.

