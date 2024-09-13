Bishop Bonegas has courted wild reactions from Ghanaians on social media after a video of him performing miracles surfaced

In a video, he commanded demons to take over the bodies of two church members and make them 'walk with their heads'

With a simple clap and a few incantations, Bishop Bonegas made his church members crawl with their heads to the ground

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder of the Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Bishop Bonegas, has performed some incantations to demonstrate his spiritual prowess.

Responding to a challenge by celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the popular man of God commanded spirits from different directions to make two of his church members walk with their heads.

Popular Ghanaian pastor Bishop Bonegas commands church members to 'walk with their heads'. Photo credit:@Zionfelix TV/TikTok.

Source: Youtube

In a video posted by Zionfelix on his Instagram account, Bishop Bonegas clapped to command the spirits to take over the bodies of his church members.

"Zion says he wants to see spirits walking with their heads. So demon, once you appear, walk with your head....Every demon in the air, under the earth, I command you to appear," he said and clapped.

Immediately after the clap, one of the church members, a male, began crawling towards the pastor with his head touching the ground in an incredible moment of spiritual fervour.

As he walked on his hands with his head towards the ground, the man was heard screaming, while a second church member, a female, also approached with her head bowed to the ground.

"What makes a lawyer a lawyer is the laws that he knows. What makes a pastor a pastor is the power that he possesses. This is why when someone builds a church, the person goes out there to look for power. As for me, I was born with power, so don't compare me to ordinary pastors. Some pastors were born special and I'm born special," he said.

Netizens react to Bishop Bonegas' miracles

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions of netizens to Bishop Bonegas' miracles, performed during his interview with Zionfelix, which was posted on YouTube.

@felixowusuamoako2522 wrote:

"This man is an exceptionally great man of God. I started watching and listening to him a very long time ago. By now he should have been known all over the world."

@kuulStories also wrote:

"They will need 100 buckets of Akobalm for their neck after this SKIT."

@nanayawwyse1807 commented:

"Hmmm things are happening in this world ooh , God have mercy upon us."

Bishop Bonegas sacks church member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Bonegas sacked a church member after she went against his direction.

This was after the woman gave him only GH¢500 as offering to God after he delivered her from a spiritual attack.

The man of God said the woman did not fully adhere to his instructions and his reaction sparked reactions online.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh