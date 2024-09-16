Nhyira Okyere Marfo Funeral: Fans And Friends Gather For Team Eternity Singer's Burial
- Nhyira Okyere Marfo, the late Team Eternity singer who passed away recently, has been buried
- A few friends and family members gathered together to pay their last respects
- Footage from the funeral has surfaced on social media as fans revisit the news of her unfortunate demise
Ghanaian gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo, a staunch member of the Team Eternity collective, passed away on August 7.
News of her demise shook the core of Ghana's gospel music scene, considering Team Eternity's high-strung success this year.
The gospel music group had just performed a few days before the news of Nyhira's passing broke.
Team Eternity confirmed the news and appealed to fans to respect their privacy and desist from spreading unfounded rumours about their colleague.
On September 14, a burial and funeral service was held for the renowned soprano singer in Madina.
Tributes pour in for Nhyira
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the late Nhyira's burial.
Nana Efya Empress❤💎 said:
"Another day to cry with strangers 💔💔💔God why the youth 😭😭😭😭have mercy on us please"
💍🌹🧡🪡 wrote:
"Eeeeiii do nyhira is in the coffin 😢😢😢😢hmmmmmm"
Ethel Cofie877 commented:
"people are so shocked that they can't even cry. May she find rest in the bosom of the Lord."
thekroborian noted:
"aww look at her mother...... alot is going on in her mind 🥺🥺..... hm.... deepest condolence to the bereaved family"
user4259594681297 remarked:
"may her beautiful soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Father Abraham 😭"
Edwina lamptey added:
"Nhyira we will meet u again,rest peacefully,till we all sing hallelujah to the most high.sleep well"
Man attempts to deconstruct Nhyira's demise
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator who witnessed the late Nhyira Okyere's last performance with Team Eternity had attempted to unravel the mystery of the singer's demise.
He shared a horrific and unpopular account of the singer's demise, claiming it was as a result of food poisoning. The singer's family has shot down his claims.
Source: YEN.com.gh
