Kwame Micky, a renowned Ghanaian music producer has offered clarification on his copyright dispute with Team Eternity Ghana

The music producer explained that he is not fighting Team Eternity Ghana over the ownership of the phrase "Defe, Defe, as has been mistakenly reported by a section of the media

He said he is claiming ownership of a portion of a line in Team Eternity Ghana's hit song, which bears the same title as his

Ghanaian Music Producer, Kwame Mickey, the man at the centre of the raging copyright dispute with gospel group, Team Eternity has provided some clarifications on his claims.

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme on UTV on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Kwame Mickey explained that he is not claiming copyright from the gospel group sensation on the use of the phrase "Defe, Defe".

Kwame Mickey (left) and Team Eternity (right) Photo credit: @Kwame Micky, Team Eternity/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said his issue with Team Eternity Ghana is about their use of a line from his 2004 Hallelujah Voices song.

"Defe Defe is a language. What pains me the most is that many people think the word Defe Defe is what I'm claiming ownership of. No, "I'm not fighting over Defe Defe, it's a portion of the song that I'm claiming ownership," he clarified in the United Showbiz program.

Team Eternity Ghana's Defe Defe song became an instant hit after its release on May 1, 2024, topping musical charts.

The song has garnered millions of views and streams on digital platforms after it went viral on social media.

Team Eternity sampled his song

However, Kwame Mickey alleges that Team Eternity Ghana sampled some portion of his 2004 song which bears the same title.

The music producer, renowned for producing big names like Amakye Dede, Cecilia Marfo, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Osuani Afrifa, Dr Paa Bobo and the late Rev Osei Bonsu, has threatened to take the matter to court if Team Eternity fails to do the needful.

In the interview with UTV, Kwame Micky stated that he is claiming ownership of a line in Team Eternity Ghana's song, which sings; "manhyia Nyame a nka y'ayɛ me defe defe"

That line, he claimed, is similar to the "manhyia Nyame a nka ɔbonsam ayɛ me defe defe" in the Hallelujah Voices song written by Osuani Afrifa.

Kwame Mickey further blamed the Ghana Copyright Office for not enforcing the laws and taking action on copyright infringement in the Ghanaian music industry.

"I don't understand why when it comes to copyright matters, they take our money, and taxes on our songs, yet they cannot find a way to educate people to understand the copyright issue," he added.

NFA cautions media houses against airing films without copyright authorisation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Film Authority has advised media houses to assess shows on their channels to ascertain whether they have copyright authorisation for them.

This follows a series of complaints from global film distributors about Ghanaian media houses airing their films without permission.

The NFA says breaching copyright rules could lead to civil and criminal prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh