Movie producer and actor Lil Win has opened a barbershop which he called Wezzy Barbering Studios

Located at Ofinso-Ahinkro, he said it would open soon and showed workers finishing up the space

Many people congratulated him in the comments section, while others were excited to use its services

Kumawood actor Lil Win has opened an ultramodern barbershop and flaunted its plush interior in a video.

Lil Win opens a barbershop

Sharing details about the yet-to-be-opened barbershop in the Instagram caption, Lil Win noted that the store was located at Ofinso-Ahinkro.

The Country Called Ghana movie producer announced that the barbershop would be called Wezzy Barbering Studios.

He did not announce when the shop would be opened, but the video he shared showed certain fittings and fixtures being installed.

The video showed some workers attempting to complete the store as quickly as possible to facilitate its opening.

Below is the video of Lil Win's barbershop underway:

Reactions to Lil Win's barbershop

Many people in the comment section congratulated Lil Win and admired his continued improvement of the infrastructure in his hometown.

Fans who critically analysed the space talked about the dark walls and shared honest feedback on making the place more colourful and vibrant.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

sixteenpointz said:

"Your choice of colors are bad.. beautiful but despite the lighting the building still looks dark…"

snrsolution_original_gh said:

"Going higher and higher at least this one also can employ about 7 and more people Allah bless you 👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥"

gurlboss_mimi said:

"The fact that you are improving your hometown is top-notch ✌️😍"

bayonaghcomedian said:

"This is crazy.....Godfather for a Reason🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

wise.born.5682 said:

"I love the fact that you always give back to the society. This is not only providing services to the people around but also creates jobs for the youth . ❤️"

sebs_inspiration said:

"Entrepreneur of the Year ❤️🙌"

afful.yvette said:

"😍😍😍😍 Congratulations dear. This is the doing of Adom Nyame 👏"

