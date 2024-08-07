A member of the renowned Gospel music collective Team Eternity Ghana has reportedly passed away

The collective is yet to react to Nhyira's sudden demise after the unfortunate news broke online

A Ghanaian content creator's account of Team Eternity's loss has popped up online

Ghanaian gospel music collective Team Eternity, known for viral hit songs like Defe Defe, has reportedly lost one of its members, Nhyira Okyere Marfo.

The news of the singer's demise broke on social media a little after midday on Wednesday, August 7.

Nhyira's sudden news has thrown Ghana's gospel music community into confusion as fans ponder over the cause of her death.

Quecy Official speaks about Team Eternity's demise

According to content creator Quecy Official, the singer joined the collective for a performance on Sunday, August 4.

The content creator said he was impressed by Nhyira's performance but heard of her sudden demise a few days later.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Quecy shared an account of Nhyira's last moments which have made many Team Eternity fans more concerned.

Ghanaians react to Nhyira's sudden news

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the reported death of Team Eternity's member Nhyira.

i_am_nhyiraba said:

Two souls gone in a space of 12months ,hmmmm what is happening in that group😢

baaba_simpson remarked:

This is so sad. I was actually there on Sunday

iam_jaysonjay noted:

If ix true them poison am na Kyer3s3 people wicked pass satan

primerose_kaakyire remarked:

Hmmm asem ooo..Ghana ne poison poisoning

debrah.kwame shared:

God have mercy ooo

kweku.active added:

Chaley low-key people are dealing with a lot.

Kweku flick loses dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian hiplife sensation KwekuFlick had lost his father, Mr Osei Kofi, popularly known as Pointed.

According to a report by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Mr Osei passed away on the morning of August 7, 2024.

