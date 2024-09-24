A Ghanaian woman who owns a restaurant in the USA said she would not employ Ghanaians to work with her

Julie explained why she would employ people from other countries to keep her business running

Social media users who watched her video shared varied opinions on Julie's assertion while others thought she should extend grace

A Ghanaian woman living in the USA has given reasons why she would not hire a fellow Ghanaian to work in her company.

Julie owns Legit African Touch Restaurant, an eatery that serves African meals to a diverse customer base.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Julie says she would not hire Ghanaians for fear of losing her business. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Julie said she started her business years after travelling to America and worked in the health sector for a while.

Julie said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she quit her job and started selling food to some of her colleagues and other Africans in her State. After a while, she decided to start an African restaurant.

Julie is the restaurant's chef. She works with her daughter and two other non-Ghanaians. She said she would not hire a Ghanaian as an employee because she does not want her business to collapse.

According to Julie, most Ghanaians do not want their fellow citizens to thrive and would not cooperate after employment.

Netizens react to Ghanaian entrepreneur's assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@kukuaf6904 said:

“That’s my girl. Her restaurant is the best. It’s so clean and she’s very professional. Way to go sis.”

@gideonboot9365 wrote:

“Beautiful..Sweet and Hardworking lady...stay bless mum”

@teeteeabena said:

“Beautiful woman, she made me go back so many times because of her smiles and laughs. Very knowledgeable, learnt a lot from her.”

@ltb48630 wrote:

“That's our Lady Adepa. She's so sweet, courteous, professional and offers very tasty food. Legit Restaurant is a very clean and beautiful place. Check it out in South River, New Jersey. Lady Adepa, we thank you. Keep up the impeccable smile.”

@BrigetteBarimah said:

“Sis you are right a lot of Ghanaians are jealous and envy’s nice place you got beautiful”

@mikelantern148 wrote:

“It's discriminatory to say you wouldn't hire Ghanaians at your work place. It's against the law in America and shouldn't be encouraged. Imagine the white man not granting you visa because of bad history of Ghanaians in his country. Even some countries with bad reputations are still granted visas to the US despite the reputation of some. There's a popular restaurant in Worcester, MA called Anokyekrom who hires majority Ghanaians to work for his establishment and they have been in business for years. If your Ghanaian workers are not adhering to your company policies then perhaps you need to do a better job of vetting good employees from bad employees rather than casting a fish net on all Ghanaian workers. It's not good and let's put a stop to it.”

