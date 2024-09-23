Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey was named the best PhD student at the Open University in the UK for her research

Her efforts in nanoscale engineering saw her honoured as the last PhD graduate of her retiring supervisor

Lois grew up in Pig Farm, Accra, and has inspired many by excelling academically from BECE to her PhD

Lois Afua Okyerewaa Damptey, a Ghanaian student in the United Kingdom, has been adjudged the best PhD student at the Open University.

The Ghanaian scholar did her PhD in nanoscale engineering at the institution and has earned an impressive educational accolade.

In a Facebook post, Lois said she was the last student her supervisor would work with before his retirement.

“When your supervisor presents you the first award of the day, his last PhD student and his last award ceremony before retirement.”

In another Facebook post, Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman said Lois was born and raised in Pig Farm, Accra. He believes she is a source of inspiration to many others from such communities.

“You know why I’m so happy for her. We went to the same school in Kotobabi. See - let no one tell you how far you can reach in life. Think about it, what are the chances of being born in Pig Farm Accra (Sokpe). Smashing BECE, smashing WASSCE, smashing Legon and going to the UK to smash engineering and aceing your PHD to be the best student.”

Netizens celebrate Ghanaian student in UK

YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Dorian Kudjo Sakyi said:

“Congratulations to her.Tell her,she has just inspired thousands who will go on to achieve their dreams as well.”

Nana Abenapapabi Duodu wrote:

“Wooow congratulations to her. It would have been good to add the name of the Kotobabi school you guys attended to motivate someone. Anyway I'm a product of Kotobabi 11”

Rose Nandara said:

“Wow. Indeed, one's place of birth cannot define the person's future. With determination and handwork, God will take you far. Congratulations”

Natalie Bedua Sagoe wrote:

“When you share in people's happiness, your doors open too. Congrats to her.”

Sokoban Fatilow-Journalist said:

“Oh this is nice Boss!!”

Nii Lashbed wrote:

“Congratulations Lady Dr. Lois Damptey🎉”

Kudoto Wisdom said:

“We are blessed 🙏 🙏 🙏 .... congratulations family 🤝”

