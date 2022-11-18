Nana Yaa, a driven Ghanaian lady, has shared her success story after migrating to the United State

She revealed that her first job abroad was with a thrift shop, followed by working at a factory and then becoming a nursing aide

Her hectic workload gave her the idea to start an African restaurant, having noticed there were none in her area

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Henrietta Nana Yaa Okora, a Ghanaian woman, based in the US, has recently opened up about how she migrated abroad and the achievements that have come with it since then.

Nana Yaa in an interview, photo of her restaurant Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

In an interview, Nana Yaa recounted that she arrived in America in the year 2000 and picked up her first job in a thrift shop. From there, she became a factory worker sewing clothes for soldiers. Before starting her own business, she picked up a nursing aide job and made $11 (GH₵160) per hour.

Due to how hectic her job was, she decided to start her own business. She noticed there were no African restaurants in her area and decided to start one. Today, her restaurant, A&H African and Jamaican, operates successfully with several employees, and Nana Yaa regards herself as a blessed woman.

The full interview has been linked below;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Collins Owusu Sarfo: Ghanaian man who Owns Three Companies in the UK Shares his Regrets After Moving Abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Collins Owusu Sarfo, a young Ghanaian man, was granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the YouTube channel SVTV Africa, where he shared some of the regrets he encountered since he moved to the United Kingdom.

In the interview, Collins shared that he used to make about Ghc16,000 to Ghc20,000 per month working with Somovison and his friends were surprised when they learnt he had left the job to move abroad.

He revealed that he regretted his decision when he got to the United Kingdom because his perception about life abroad was different from what he was experiencing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh