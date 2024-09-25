Barter trade, an ancient practice of exchanging goods without money, is still active at the Abotoase market in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region

Residents, mostly females in the area, frequently exchange produce like maise, plantain, and cassava for fish and other needs

A video shared by Wins TV showed women trading items such as palm nuts, cassava and corn dough for fish

In ancient Ghana, many people engaged in barter trade for several years to survive and thrive.

Barter trade refers to the exchange of goods for other products without the use of money. For example, if a cassava farmer needs tomatoes, he would take some of his cassava and find someone with tomatoes who also wants what he has.

People come to the Abotoase market with their farm produce to exchange it for other things that they need. Photo credit: Wins TV

This barter trading has been taken over by using money to purchase what one needs.

However, barter trade still occurs at the Abotoase market in Tapa-Abotoase, Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

A video shared by Wins TV showed that the most frequent form of barter involves exchanging farm goods, such as maise, plantain, cassava, and corn dough, for fish.

The YouTube video showed women who had brought different farm produce to exchange for other food items that they needed.

One woman was carrying palm nuts and corn dough in exchange for fish.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on barter trade in Abotoase

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@callme_reader1 said:

“That’s interesting”

@AgentOfLaugh7 wrote:

“Oh masa, fish too 😅😅😅 i really need to go there”

@__dhokabeatz said:

“These people are still in 1984 how can Ghana progress? Huh”’

@Kingofkumasi_ wrote:

“For fish?? 5 cedis fish? Come onnn”

@Climax84 said:

“So how were they weighing the goods to each other’s”

@Clue3976 wrote:

“Interesting . This place could be a tourist attraction”

@tawiahdanielmanyiah3270 said:

“Interesting place to be”

Source: YEN.com.gh