Agya Wusu, a sawmill owner and SDA pastor in Betinko, has spread sawdust across the entire township, causing concern among residents

The sawdust poses a fire hazard, with locals fearing that a potential fire could engulf the village

In a video online, a gentleman said despite their worries, residents are afraid to speak out against him

Betinko Township is facing a growing environmental concern. A local sawmill owner, Agya Wusu, has been accused of spreading sawdust throughout the town, creating a potential fire hazard.

Agya Wusu, who also serves as the Senior Pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Betinko, operates a sawmill many residents claim has become a significant threat due to improper waste disposal.

In a video on X, a gentleman said residents have expressed frustration over the large amounts of sawdust scattered throughout the town. The sawdust, which covers streets and open spaces, poses a severe fire risk.

The locals worry a spark could ignite a devastating fire, destroying the village's homes and livelihoods.

However, many residents remain silent, fearing repercussions for speaking out against Agya Wusu, given his dual role as a business owner and a religious leader.

The gentleman, also a resident, called on all appropriate authorities to help address the situation before a possible disaster struck.

Netizens condemn businessman in Betinko

@sgmmeyoo said:

“Not about fire 🔥 broh, eye and respiratory conditions deɛɛ omo bƐfa nu kwa . Eiii Ghana we can’t make uses of any end products we produced here … other countries are using this saw dust for furnitures and other useful products but see us here”

@admheartwill wrote:

“Same saw dust Chinese are turning to furniture for us to buy at huge prices 😔😢”

@bilo__x said:

“Men no dey the area? Them for gather beat am”

@lexander722 wrote:

“Sad thing about the village is,most of the Houses are built with woods..so the consequences self will be huge..”

@TheNunooKojo said:

“Forget the fire .. what about respiratory diseases and infections”

