A Ghanaian lady's journey to seek greener pastures abroad seemed to have paid off after she became a citizen of the Netherlands

The lady shared a video of her neutralisation ceremony on TikTok, where she took her Declaration of Solidarity oath

After sharing the exciting news on TikTok, her online community thronged the comment section to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to express excitement after becoming a citizen of the Netherlands.

The young lady, identified on her TikTok as @jas_798, took her Declaration of Solidarity oath to become a Dutch citizen, swearing her full allegiance to the government of the Netherlands.

A Ghanaian lady ditches her Ghana passport after taking the Netherland oath to become a Dutch citizen. Photo credit: @jas_798/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Moments after the brief naturalisation ceremony, the young Ghanaian lady, who relocated to the Netherlands some years ago in search of a better life, shared the good news with the online community.

Sporting a long, straight black outfit, the young lady was captured in a TikTok video walking majestically to take her citizenship oaths.

"Words can't explain how I feel. Officially a Dutch citizen," she wrote in the caption of the video.

After taking the Declaration of Solidarity, the oath of allegiance to the Netherlands, the Ghanaian-turned-Dutch was applauded by guests and family members who graced the naturalisation ceremony.

Netizens congratulate the new Dutch citizen

Upon watching the video, some netizens thronged the comment section to congratulate the new Dutch citizen.

@Dr. Mahleek said:

"Wow. Congratulations, greetings from Groningen."

@jas_798 replied:

"Thanks, greetings from Amsterdam."

@Obylinton commented

"Congratulations. How long are you in the Netherlands 🇳🇱? And which city you live?"

@Njeri.M also commented:

"congratulations girl, my dream too."

@Loritta reacted|:

"congratulations dear. looking forward to my own dey too."

@Dj Embryo-Gh also reacted:

"Congratulations dear saw u the last time but u were busy."

Ghanaian man obtains Dutch citizenship

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man known as Kofi Gabs resorted to social media to celebrate after obtaining his Dutch citizenship.

In an X post, Kofi Gabs shared photos of his neutralisation documents and said he no longer needed his Ghanaian passport.

Online friends and family of Kofi Gabs congratulated him on his new citizenship.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh