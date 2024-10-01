A video of a woman's reaction to her son wanting to join the Free The Citizens demonstration has gone viral

This comes after her son maintained that he was going to join the demonstration regardless of the consequences

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the demonstration

A young Ghanaian man who informed his mother of his intent to participate in the upcoming three-day demonstration dubbed FreeTheCitizens could not hide his disbelief over the response he received.

The video on TikTok by @omg_its_kofi, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the young man was heard telling his mother that he would join other Ghanaians for the much-talked-about demonstration.

The declaration did not sit well with his mother, who tried to discourage him by highlighting the implications of embarking on such a demonstration.

She attempted to dissuade him by saying that people might get arrested and tried insinuating that the demonstration was actually politically motivated.

Despite her attempts, the young man maintained his stance, saying he was not afraid of prosecution and seemed set on joining other protesting Ghanaians.

At the time of writing the report, the trending video had raked in over 4,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to man's desire to protest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by the young man.

Thrift_by_priscy commented:

This fear is the reason why we are not going forward

Shatta Wale fumes over planned protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale slammed people urging him to speak up over illegal mining and the arrest of protesters.

Taking to social media to give fans his explanation, the dancehall artist maintained his stance of not joining the anti-galamsey efforts.

Buttressing his point, Shatta Wale referenced the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest.

