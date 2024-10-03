Lawyer Ama Governor wrote a touching letter in the prison cell and it was released on October 3, 2024, the day of the other anti-galamsey protest

In the emotional letter, she urged the Ghanaian youth to rise and fight for clean water and against galamsey

Many people hailed her as the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, among other powerful names, while others prayed for strength as she completed her two-weeks sentence with other anti-galamsey protesters

Lawyer and activist Elorm Ama Ababio, well known as Ama Governor, wrote a heartfelt letter from her prison cells and released it on the day of the other anti-galamsey protest on October 3, 2024. The protest is said to take place over three days from October 3 to 5, 2024.

Ama Governor writes a touching letter in her prison cell. Image Credit: @ama_governor

Ama Governor drops heartfelt letter

The famous YouTuber who was called to the bar on May 31, 2024, wrote a moving letter on a piece of paper that is circulating on social media.

The 26-year-old lawyer who was arrested with over 40 other anti-galamsey protesters, in her letter noted that October 3, 2024, should be the day Ghanain youth come together to rekindle the hope of the Ghana of the late and former president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The letter further encouraged the youth to rise and take to the streets to protest against galamsey and not to back down on the fight started by the forefathers and foremothers of the land.

Reactions to Ama Governor's letter

Many Ghanaians took to social media to praise Ama Governor and to eulogise her. Others also wished her strength since she was remanded into police custody for two weeks without bail with over 40 other protesters.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to Ama Governor's letter:

ganyobi_niiquaye said:

"This lady will go in books as a Legend👏👏❤️❤️"

the._iconic_rose said:

"Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in the making. If you fear for your name, you can't fight a bull by the horn🔥🔥🔥🔥"

fruggiesgh__ said:

"Strong lady !!!!!!!! May she be great"

virtuous_naa said:

"Why are the youth in those affected areas not protesting?? Are they okay with the water they are drinking there?"

kaiser._rrrrr said:

"The Yaa Asantewaa of our time 👑"

orlandruthie said:

"This really got me teary 😢😢.... it's well with us Ghana

his_qwejo said:

"I will forever love Ama Governor ❤️❤️"

Anas commends anti-galamsey protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas threw his weight behind the protesters calling for an end to galamsey.

Taking to his X account, he commended and admonished them not to be scared of any acts of intimidation.

Many Ghanaians have also taken to social media to call for an end to the illegal mining scourge.

