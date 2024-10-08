The Buz Stop Boys, the youth sanitation-based group was recognised by the National Youth Authority

In a video sighted on TikTok, the Buz Stop Boys were presented with a citation in recognition of their voluntary service to Ghana

Many who chanced on the video of the presentation congratulated the Buz Stop Boys for the recognition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A youth-based sanitation volunteer group, the Buz Stop Boys has been honoured by the National Youth Authority (NYA) for their selfless act of service to mother Ghana.

The honour is in recognition of their contribution to promoting a sustainable environment and ensuring a cleaner Ghana.

The National Youth Authority honours the sanitation voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys for their exemplary service. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A youth organisation registration certificate was presented to the sanitation volunteer group by the NYA.

During the commemoration of International Youth Day in Ghana on August 12, 2024, the vice president, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia acknowledged the Buz Stop Boys for their voluntary service to Ghana.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah the deputy CEO in charge of operations and programmes for the NYA suggested that the citation given to the Buz Stop Boys was in honour of the vice president's recognition.

"The National Youth Authority commend the Buz Stop Boys for your exemplary voluntary service to the nation. Your initiative to improve our urban environment by maintaining bus stops and surrounding areas throughout the country have demonstrated outstanding civic responsibility and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and visitors in Ghana," Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, the deputy CEO in charge of operations and programmes for the NYA said.

Ghanaians congratulate the Buz Stop Boys

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the Buz Stop Boys recognition event at the NYA office congratulated them.

@Nana kwaku Tsibu said:

"Your team will be recognize by international society too,I'm proud of you guys."

@Bright Borte outreach ministry also said:

"Congratulations to you go higher in your work great work and job and achievement."

@Fashionable. wrote:

"They need total support to do this massive job they are doing for mother Ghana"

.@I_am_MO also wrote:

"They have really opened the eyes of all Ghanaians… yes they are all professionals and we should all do the same rather staying in office to make talk talk.. Good job bro .. we re proud of you."

Buz Stop Boys join protestors to collect litter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that The Buz Stop Boys joined the anti-galamsey protesters to collect the litter during the march.

The sanitation volunteer group followed the protesters throughout the walk from Okponglo to Independence Square.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh