A video of some ladies, clothed in the colours of the NPP, washing the campaign car of the NDC has surfaced on social media

The ladies exhibited great tolerance and respect for their political opponent by taking time off their busy campaign schedules to wash the NDC car

Ghanaians who came across the video on social media trooped the comment section to share their opinion

Some female supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have demonstrated an incredible level of tolerance to their counterparts on the opposing side.

The ladies, numbering three, were seen in a viral video, washing the campaign vehicle of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a washing bay at Sekondi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Some NPP ladies wash NDC'ss campaign vehicle at Sekondi in the Western Region. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X.

Source: Twitter

Branded with the photo of the NDC's parliamentary candidate Sekondi constituency, Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah, the ladies, clad in the NPP shirt, gave the car a clean wash.

This act shows the love, respect and understanding that exists between supporters of the two leading political parties in Ghana, especially in the Sekondi constituency.

Ghanaians react to the NPP ladies' gesture

When @eddie_wrt posted the video on X, Ghanaians thronged the comment section to share their views.

@_sevenn6 said:

"It’s about time people realize that NDC and NPP are one people."

@YharwO also said:

"This is how we do it. Not the hatered."

@AgentOfLaugh7 wrote:

"Hmmm, ah well all be for agenda masa, never trust delegates."

@EweboiiSelorm also wrote:

"Normally this no be anything it’s only the shirt that separates them."

@klein_khelvyn commented:

"What shows they support the NPP? it's because of the T shirt? Lol."

@vawulens_ also commented:

"Ghana ankasa nu nobody get problem plus the other oo, e just be say bad governance make the country hard so everything dey vexx everybody."

