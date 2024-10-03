Buz Stop Boys are being online following the ongoing three-day protest being organised in Accra

The group, in a bid to ensure that protest routes were not littered with discarded items, joined the protestors

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the Buz Stop Boys for their act

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bus Stop Boyz, a sanitation volunteer group, are trending online in the wake of the ongoing three-day Free, The Citizens, Stop Galamsey Now demonstration.

This comes after the group joined the demonstration with the aim of collecting discarded items on the protest route during the demonstration.

Buz Stop Boys volunteers to join the Free The Citizens protest to collect litter. Photo credit: @BuzStopBoys/X

Source: Twitter

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page showed the members of the sanitation group with the protest ready to begin the protest.

Another video also showed them busily picking up litter that the protesters dropped.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 44,000 views and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the Bus Stop Boys

Social media users who commented on the video commended the Buz Stop Boys for their gesture during the protest.

NanaGrantANC stated:

"Thank you. and God bless you. You are the real heroes. We can’t thank you enough."

@timelesscityzen commented:

"True heroes don't wear cape. They wear gloves and carry bins. They're Buzstopboys!"

@KwaoBuabeng added:

"Well done guys. Mercury is polluting rivers in forest areas. Plastic and faeces are also polluting the land and rivers in Accra."

@AdjeiToku wrote:

"Well done!!!. We must show those corrupt old boys in power that we are responsible so they should also behave responsibly for the collective progress of these country."

@sammQuan added:

"If it wasnt for buzstopboys, like they will bring a huge budget for cleaning after the demonstration. Thank you guys for saving our money. Mmoa"

@JoTee_AlteredGe reacted:

"Wow great numbers but the crucial question is how does each of these demonstrators practice clean environmental justice in their localities like Buzstopboys? Much I do about nothing"

Shatta Wale reacts to protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale did not hide his displeasure after a fan urged him to speak up about illegal mining and the arrest of protesters.

Taking to social media to explain his position to fans, the dancehall artist maintained his stance of not joining the anti-galamsey efforts.

Shatta Wale referenced the arrest of socialite and actress Efia Odo for participating in the Fix The Country protest as part of his reason.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh