A Ghanaian entrepreneur has become a source of motivation to many online after she shared the story of how she started her business

Adwoa Agbogbloshie, as she is known on social media, stated that she started her business in 2017, operating from her kitchen

Her story has inspired many Ghanaians who chanced on the video posted on her TikTok page

A young Ghanaian lady has inspired many on social media with her transformational entrepreneurship journey.

The young lady, popularly known as Adwoa Agbogbloshie, captivated her online community with throwback photos, chronicling the humble beginning of her grocery delivery business.

Adwoa Agbogbloshie, a young Ghanaian lady inspires many with her transformational entrepreneurship journey. Photo credit:@adwoaagbogbloshie/TikTok.

From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adwoa Agbogbloshie began her grocery delivery business in 2017 from her kitchen, using only one chest freezer to store her items.

Operating under the brand name Big Samps Market, Adwoa Agbogbloshie heavily leveraged her social media pages to transform her business and expand its customer base.

Two years into the establishment of Big Samps Market, Adwoa Agbogbloshie moved her business from the kitchen to her living room and employed one staff.

By 2020, Big Samps had seen significant growth, a positive development that forced Adwoa Agbogbloshie to move the business from her home into a larger space.

The photos shared by the young Ghanaian entrepreneur also captured another significant achievement in her entrepreneurial journey culminating in Adwoa Agbogbloshie buying a van for the smooth operation of the grocery business.

Fast forward to 2024, which is seven years after the establishment of Big Samps Market, Adwoa Agbogbloshie now runs the business in a much bigger space with five employees.

"A journey of a 1000 miles begings with a step," she wrote in the caption of the throwback footage she posted on TikTok.

Ghanaians congratulate Adwoa Agbogbloshie

Upon watching the video, Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to congratulate Adwoa Agbogbloshie.

@Akosua Agyiewaa Adep wrote:

"May GOd bless every trying lady with business idea’s some of us are not lazy."

@marymaame597 also wrote:

"this is what we have been wanting to see to inspire most of us . I have dreams but I always doubtful about my self . thanks for this video."

@Sydney Quaynor said:

"I love growth stories so much! Keep growing and soaring higher."

@Phinixjuice also said:

"Congratulations dear…this is a great motivation to me…I ain’t giving up."

Gobɛ seller shares transformational journey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gobɛ Degree, a Ghanaian food vendor shared an incredible story of how the business started.

According to narrations in the video that went viral, Gobɛ seller has been in business for 30 years, from 1994 to 2024, serving the streets with yummy beans and plantain meal.

Source: YEN.com.gh