A Gobɛ seller has shared the incredible story of how the business started in the 90s, selling in an open space.

The Gobɛ seller has been in business for 30 years, from 1994 to 2024, serving the streets with yummy beans and plantain meal.

The business has now been rebranded to Gobɛ Degree, growing from a wooden structure by a roadside to a plush building in Accra.

A Ghanaian Gobɛ seller has shared the humble beginnings of the business, from trading in an open space to now operating in a plush restaurant.

Starting in 1994, the business went through several phases of steady progress from tabletop, a wooden structure to its current status, operating in a bigger, fancier, neater and more spacious facility in Accra.

The Gobɛ seller shared throwback photos of when the business started in the 90s, depicting how far they had come.

Now branded "Gobɛ Degree", the business has become the go-to spot for authentic, affordable beans and plantain dishes with many condiments on the side.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, many lovers of the staple Ghanaian food were seen enjoying a good meal at the Gobɛ Degree restaurant.

Serving the street with yummy Gobɛ for 30 years, the business has repositioned itself as one of the vibrant eateries operating in the Ghanaian culinary industry.

Several big names in the Ghanaian art and entertainment space have been spotted in videos eating at the Gobɛ Degree.

They are called Gobɛ Degree, because they sit at the zenith of their industry, serving premier Gob3 fast food to their numerous customers.

Reactions to the transformational story of the Gobɛ seller

The transformational story of the Gobɛ Degree business, as shared by their TikTok handle, @gob3_degree, attracted reactions from netizens.

@Bugri said:

"Life saver. God bless all Gobɛ sellers."

@Hair by EAN also said

"This is called growth…congratulations……God bless your hustle."

@naaodoleydoreen wrote:

"Congratulations I'm super proud of you this is what we call determination."

@YAA BETTY also wrote:

"Biggest inspiration,"

