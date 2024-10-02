Jonathan Asamoah completed his BSc. Administration study at the University of Ghana but could not find a job

The man decided to start selling koko together with other breakfast foods and now owns a restaurant in Hohoe

Social media influencer Nana Tea shared Jonathan's story and several people commented to encourage him

Jonathan Asamoah attended the University of Ghana, Legon and was offered a BSc. Administration but now sells porridge and other foods.

Jonathan did not plan to venture into the food sector when he was in university.

Like many tertiary students, he dreamt of finding a white-collar job after completing his school education.

However, after completing his national service, he could not find a job and decided to fend for himself.

In a Facebook post by Nana Tea, Jonathan started selling porridge, popularly referred to as koko, and other breakfast foods.

The business is doing well - Jonathan has opened 12 other branches and employed some young people reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

The Hohoe-based entrepreneur has, through his breakfast business, also set up the A1 restaurant where many enjoy good food.

Netizens applaud UG graduate on career path

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post shared by Nana Tea.

Godfred Bisiwu wrote:

"He is a great guy. Great breakfast by all standards. That was my joint in my days in Hohoe. His customer service too is top notch."

Vera Yayra Quist said:

"His customer service is the best❤️. He’s hard working like the mum"

Cece Cecilia wrote:

"Good job may God bless his hustle"

Caesar Ellen Heh said:

"Well done for show casing A1, whenever am on admission at the hospital, l don't look any further, my food is sorted under A1."

Nina Ohemeng wrote:

"Waaw he was my course mate back in UG, glad to see him after all these years. Congratulations Asamoah Jonathan"

Obidieh Kojo Anood said:

"I love and respect critical thinking individuals. He didn't make it about prayers and fasting. Instead put his brains to use and came out with an incredible idea...respect to you sir 👏"

