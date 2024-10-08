Mercy Asiedu has opened up about the massive impact of her acting career spanning over two decades

The actress explained how she met her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, a recognised chief in Ghana

Her remarks about how her husband fell in love with her voluptuous chest have got many fans talking

Ghanaian actress and singer Mercy Asiedu has addressed criticisms about her body and heavily criticised fashion style.

In a recent interview, Mercy Asiedu reflected on her acting career spanning over two decades which has had a significant impact on her life.

According to the actress behind several Kumawood classics, including Asoreba, her relationship with Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District, started because of her films.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Mercy Asiedu established that her husband fell in love with her voluptuous chest after watching her movies.

She recounted her first meeting with Nana Agyemang Duah, who travels in and out of Ghana.

"My husband said after watching my movie Asoreba and seeing my chest, he vowed to come and look for me when he comes to Ghana. He hadn't been enstooled at the time."

The actress said her marital journey with her husband started as a friendship and developed with the help of a mutual friend.

Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyemang Duah married on 2 April 2017. Three years later, they welcomed their first child.

