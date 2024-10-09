An American man travelled from the United States to see for a Ghanaian lady he has fallen in love with for the first time

Niles Valentine came despite his family's disapproval and caution for him to slow things down with his beloved Matilda

His reaction when he met Matilda at the airport showed how much the two love each other and wanted to be together

Niles Valentine is an American who travelled from the USA to see his Ghanaian fiancé Matilda for the first time since they started dating.

The two are a couple on the American relationship programme 90 Day Fiancé.

When Niles informed his family of his decision to travel to Ghana to meet Matilda for the first time, they did not support him. The family argued that they were rushing things and asked him to slow down.

But in a video on X, Niles believes he has found his soulmate, considering that he has never had a woman or expressed his feelings to anybody because of his autistic condition.

He added that Matilda was aware of his condition and accepted him fully.

The two met online after Matilda messaged Niles out of the blue. Matilda intends for them to marry before Niles leaves for the USA, but the man hopes to postpone the marriage.

Reactions to American finding love in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post shared by @xghana_ about Niles and Matilda.

@mikemadeit_ said:

"Awee sooo beautiful I wish them a long and healthy marriage ❤️"

@_owula wrote:

"See me smiling like mumu whiles watching this video 🤣"

@boys_prefect said:

"Goosebumps chaleeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@GodswayRg wrote:

"Post more"

@ALodonu said:

"Happy for the lady Chale, God bless them"

@hafisaguda wrote:

"Wow congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 chale that’s awesome I’m happy for them"

@drakedewoo1 wrote:

"This is so beautiful and emotional"

@IbrahGh4 said:

"Very interesting"

Couple meet physically after two years together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple dated for two years before setting eyes on each other.

Samuel and Jayne got to know each other through a mutual friend and started a long-distance relationship.

Jayne later returned to Ghana, and the two, after meeting for the first time, arranged to get married.

