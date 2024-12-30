Ghanaian musician King Paluta has announced that he has opted not to work with Keche on any additional songs

It comes after Keche Joshua insulted him, claiming that he refused to make a promotional video for the joint hit "My Father"

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's trending interview on the Delay Show

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, has expressed his disappointment in the musical duo Keche for their ungratefulness after he did a free verse for them.

King Paluta explained on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso that he willingly did a free verse for Keche when they approached him.

King Paluta reacts to Keche Joshua's video on the Delay show. Photo credit: @kecheglobal.

He added that the group later called for a promotional video, but he was unwell, so he asked them to give him time to recover. However, a team member, Keche Joshua, angrily shot a video to insult him.

King Paluta vowed never to work with the Aluguntugui hitmaker again to avoid further defamation against his brand.

Musician King Paluta talks about his collaborations

King Paluta has debunked all rumours that he doesn't write good verses for musicians for their songs to surpasses his songs.

He convincingly argued that he has songs with musicians like Tukenkey, KiDi, Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay and other stars that have millions of views on YouTube.

Musician King Paluta denies writing "bad verses"

Some social media users have commented on King Paluta's interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Keche Joshua blasts King Paluta in video

