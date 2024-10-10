Several Ghanaians living abroad try to speak their local languages with their children, while others may not

However, those whose parents speak the local Ghanaian languages with them often understand but find it challenging to communicate with them

Three young sisters living in the UK with Ghanaian parents have been attempting to speak Twi in a video on TikTok

Three sisters in the UK with Ghanaian heritage tried to speak a Ghanaian language to each other in a video, and their accents got many comments.

The three ladies made a rule to speak strictly Twi in the video without using any English words, and it seemed to be a massive task for them.

The way they spoke in the TikTok video suggests they understand the language, but speaking it fluently was challenging.

The Kwakye girls, as they are referred to on social media, spoke Twi the best way they could.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to ladies in UK speaking Twi

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

stepieeeeee_3 said:

“🤣 the kind of twi the aunties back home will laugh at you for trying, you did good girls haa”

Moviesjoy..🍿 wrote:

“They’re talking like kumkum bhagya..😂😂😂”

Naa_Ayeley🌸✨ said:

“Speaking twi one one like basmati rice 🤣🤣”

ACE87 wrote:

“I had one uncle at work that refused to speak English to me when he found out I was Ghanian, he stressed me out too much man I had to hide from him daily 😩😂😂”

❣️❣️Marsh🌹mallow 🌹bae 🌹❤️❤️ said:

“We are here trying to speak good English and you are seriously learning Twi Eiii 😅😅😅”

Leesh50 wrote:

“Keep practicing sweeties, practice makes perfect 👍🏾”

PaxRomane said:

“Lool sounds like voice over to a one of those Jesus films they show on Christmas on TV3”

Ghanaian born in Canada speaks Twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady in Canada was speaking Twi, and many netizens reacted.

She was featured on two national television stations in Ghana for her effort to speak the Ghanaian language.

Netizens often complement and encourage her to keep practising so she gets better.

Source: YEN.com.gh