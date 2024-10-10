A teacher at Esuogya M/A Basic School in the Ashanti region was transferred away and this got the students emotional

Esuogya M/A Basic School students cried when one of their teachers was transferred from there to another institution.

The teacher went to the school to say his final goodbye to students and teachers, which was an emotional moment.

Students of Esuogya M/A Basic School bid an emotional farewell to their teacher. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the children cried as they hugged their teacher to indicate how much they would miss him.

According to the teacher, Esuogya was the first school he was posted to after his education. He has been in the school for four years and has now been posted to another place to continue teaching.

He was hopeful that he would meet his students doing well and making him proud in the future.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend basic school teacher

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_hub on Twitter.

@AgentOfLaugh7 said:

“This thing ebi sad when the teacher is good but if he nor be good aa nor be small soloku we go twii err🤣🤣💔”

@CFCFico wrote:

“Ebi the girls norrrr way go cry den do this things, by now the boys pack all ein nibbies take choq road side 😂😭”

@RICHPAGEZ said:

“teacher no be small job ohh but money no day inside”

@Akosua_Saffy wrote:

“Sir Ola. He has really served well that school and I know he will do great wherever he’s going.”

@talentedkwamejr said:

“When a teacher who doesn’t like beating or controlling students is going👆👆👆🫢.”

@el_eli4040 wrote:

“he was really loved by the kids”

@Meplusbarca said:

“Esuogya is a typical village at ejura. 1 hour drive from the roadside. No light, no running water. Internet connection is limited. This guy tried”

Students cry as they bid farewell to teacher

YEN.com.gh reported that some final-year students got emotional after writing their last WASSCE exams.

The viral video showed the students shedding tears as they appreciated their teacher for years of support.

Several netizens commended the teacher for his commitment to his profession in the comments section.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh