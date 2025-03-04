The KNUST community is reeling from the pain of the demise of their beloved sister, Joana Aku Deladem Yabani

The final-year student sadly passed away after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her roommate

Following her demise, the KNUST Vice Chancellor has addressed students, but netizens are unhappy with her and have called for her resignation

Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, has commented on Joana Aku Deladem Yabani's death.

Addressing students at a service held on Sunday for students, she condemned the act and advised students against such incidents.

She also advised students to be each other's keepers to ensure their safety and that of others on campus.

Additionally, Prof Akosua Dickson also encouraged students to lead their friends to Christ so that they can be transformed by the Holy Spirit and do away with behaviours that can lead others to harm, like the suspect in Joana's case.

Joana Yabani dies

KNUST students are still reeling from the pain of losing their beloved schoolmate, Joana Aku Deladem Yabani, a final-year biological student who recently passed away.

The young lady was reportedly murdered by her boyfriend after they engaged in an altercation. Reports indicate that Joana had been enduring abuse in her relationship and when she finally decided to leave, the young man attacked her at dawn and ended her life.

Her lover, a 21-year-old final-year student, identified as Daniel Tuffour, was arrested following the incident and has been remanded into police custody.

SRC President assures students of justice

The SRC President of the institution, Kane Nana Francis, at the same event where the Vice Chancellor spoke reacted to Joana's death.

Addressing students, he eulogised Joana and pledged to seek justice for her. He spoke about the young lady's warm personality and stressed that she did not deserve such injustice.

Netizens unhappy with KNUST Vice Chancellor

Despite reacting to Joana's death and assuring students of their safety on campus, some Ghanaians are unhappy with the KNUST Vice Chancellor and have called for her resignation.

Some argued that she was not fit for the role since she could not implement any measures to protect students against what happened to Joana.

