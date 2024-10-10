Some students of Offinso College of Education have taken to social media to share their most difficult moments on campus

Some fresh graduates of a teacher training college have shared tales of their tough moments in school.

The young men recounted some of the struggles they endured at the Offinso College of Education in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the trainee teachers said one of the most difficult courses they took was Educational Statistics (Edustats), stating that it gave them countless nightmares in school.

One of the students, whose name has yet to be confirmed, in the trending TikTok video said he struggled to keep up with the Edustat course.

"This course really gave me a tough time. I sat in the exam hall for more than 30 minutes without knowing how to answer the questions. It's not an easy course at all, trust me," he said.

Another student, also unidentified, said none of the courses he took at the training college gave him a hard time like Edustat, adding that he struggles to grasp it even after burning the midnight candle.

"I wish I could even cry, the course was not easy, it's only by the grace of God that I was able to graduate," he also said.

Despite these challenges, the trainee teachers expressed gratitude to God for helping them sail through four years of tertiary education.

Reactions to the trainee teacher's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the trainee teacher's video below:

@C R O S B Y wrote:

"When you see people who majored in Economics, Mathematics and Statistics from the University, you will know we didn’t go there to joke."

@abujay_prince also wrote:

"Statistics is one of the difficult courses in uni. I almost stop schooling when I entered class for the first time, because of statistics."

@Adwoakumewaa said:

"The God that gave me “A” in that course will surely give you the same okay."

@sissyclassy also said:

"This course alone should make you respect a teacher."

