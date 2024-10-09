A Ghanaian woman has celebrated a major milestone in her life after graduating with her first degree

In a video, the woman, identified as Kissiwaa Belinda, expressed gratitude to her husband for sponsoring her education at the tertiary level

Friends and family of the Ghanaian woman congratulated her and praised her husband for his unwavering support

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman, identified as Kissiwaa Belinda could not hold her joy after she attained her first degree.

Kissiwaa Belinda recently graduated from a teacher training college, which brought to an end her four-year academic journey at the Presbyterian College of Education-Akropong Akuapem.

A Ghanaian woman bags her first degree and celebrates her husband for his support and encouragement. Photo credit: @kissiwaabelinda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

On the final day on campus, the Ghanaian woman and her schoolmates shared their last moments in school amid goodbyes and well wishes.

In a video making rounds on social media, Kissiwaa Belinda wore a white T-shirt, with the inscription "Sponsored by my husband. Honey, your wife just bagged a degree" on top of her school uniform.

The Ghanaian woman attributed her education and academic success thus far to her lovely husband.

The inscription on the shirt, according to the Kissiwaa Belinda was, therefore, to appreciate her husband for his support and encouragement throughout the four years of her tertiary education.

Netizens praise Kissiwaa Belinda's husband

After Kissiwaa Belinda shared the video of her last day on campus on TikTok, netizens praised her husband.

@Nana Adwoa said:

"this is beautiful, God bless you husband."

@Nakotey also said:

"Congratulations to husband and to our wife too not all will recognize husband’s effort."

@Ahbena Asantewaa commented:

"Woow congrats you attended my school Adikanfo Yefi tete."

@idahosa destiny also commented:

"he's a real man kudos to you guys."

@SMILE wrote:

"Congratulations to you wifey."

@ahotoba_tina also wrote

"Congratulations Baba maame."

62-year-old woman bags first degree

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman, Elsie Asiedu-Appiah was delighted after bagging her first degree.

Elsie Asiedu-Appiah defied the odds and rigour of tertiary education to achieve her dreams at the age of 62.

Her inspiring educational story captivated and motivated many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh