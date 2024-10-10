A Ghanaian nurse, who is also into farming has offered some words of advice to SHS graduates awaiting their results

In a video, the young lady urged the SHS graduate to use the period of waiting to learn vocational skills of their choice

Her message sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they shared their views and life regrets

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady has advised Senior High School (SHS) graduates to learn a trade while awaiting their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Final-year- SHS students across the country are currently at home awaiting the outcome of their WASSCE exam.

A Ghanaian lady urges SHS graduates to acquire vocational skills while awaiting their WASSCE results. Photo credit: @a_nurse_farmer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The results of the exam, which began on Monday, August 5, 2024 and concluded on Friday, September 20, 2024. are expected to be released at least three months from now.

The Ghanaian lady, who is a nurse and a farmer, has urged the SHS students to make good use of this period of waiting.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the nurse said it would be in the best interest of the SHS graduate to enrol in various vocations to learn employable skills.

"I want to plead with you not to idle at home. Learn a skill because it will help you greatly. Find what you are interested in, it could be hairdressing, makeup, tailoring, computing skills, barbering etc," she said.

For those who may never get the chance to further their education at the tertiary level, the Ghanaian lady stated that the vocational skills that they would have acquired would help them navigate through life and become useful members of their communities.

For the fortunate ones who would end up at various universities, the young farmer said they could be earning money while schooling with the skills that they had learnt.

"Even if you are in school, you could be making money on weekends with your skillset. You could be doing makeup, sewing for people and making good money," she further stated.

Lady's message inspires netizens

The Ghanaian lady's message to the SHS graduates inspired netizens who chanced on the video to share their regrets about not learning a trade.

@NPP_Loyal Lady said:

"The mistake I made which I regret everyday."

@Priscy's thrift wears replied:

"I always cry indoors because of this mistake."

@Lauries_kitchen said:

"The best thing I did for myself aside having a degree."

@lexisanin commented:

"That’s a very meaningful and excellent advice. Godly bless you and enlarge your territory. More financial blessings to you."

SHS graduate shares his ambitious life plans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a 17-year-old graduate of Nsein SHS, Cyril Jr shared his life plan after school.

Cyril Jr said he aspired to become a Hollywood actor in future, starring in many blockbuster movies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh