Charlie Dior has expressed his thoughts about Ghana's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7

His remarks come in relation to the government's approach to dealing with the anti-galamsey protesters

YEN.com.gh spoke to Charlie Dior about his expectations ahead of the elections

Ghanaian socialite and fashion critic Charlie Dior has shared his readiness for the upcoming elections.

The internet star was one of the numerous influential Ghanaians who rallied behind the Stop Galamsey Now protest.

Over 50 protesters were initially arrested and denied bail, causing the youth to stage a three-day demonstration demanding their release and swift attention to the country's illegal killing menace.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Charlie Dior rehashed the importance of citizens speaking and empathised with the arrested protesters.

According to him, the Ghanaian populace has several options to express their frustrations to the government if it doesn't listen to its citizens.

"The government canbe out of touch with the average Ghanaian sometimes. The average Ghanaians are the ones going to the field and facing hardship. Sometimes, putting pressure on the government by protesting and boycotting forces them to see what's on the ground. If none of the above works, what we can do is vote, especially during these elections. Ghanaians need to look at their living situation and vote for the right candidate. Everybody must vote."

Mercy Asiedu replies Charlie dior

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood star had addressed Charlie Dirp's concerns about her fashion sense.

According to the 53-year-old, she does not dress for anybody's appreciation, adding that she is fine if her husband approves of what she wears.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the ace actress suggested that those concerned with her wardrobe choices likely lack meaningful employment.

