Gospel musician Great Ampong is not pleased with anti-galamsey protesters and their activities

In a video, Ampong, who described the protests as 'nonsense', urged the IGP not to grant any permits for such activities

For the singer who is an NPP supporter, the motivation of the protesters was not just to protect the environment and must not be encouraged

Gospel musician Great Ampong has sparked controversy by suggesting that recent anti-galamsey protests are orchestrated attempts to discredit the current government ahead of December's elections.

The protests, organized by the Coalition of Concerned Citizens against Galamsey, sought to address illegal mining concerns and advocate for the release of 53 Democracy Hub protesters detained following a September 22, 2024, demonstration.

Speaking in a recently circulated video, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, known professionally as Great Ampong, questioned the timing of the demonstrations.

"Why did they wait until two months before the elections to demonstrate? Why now? It suggests they have been paid," he said.

The Hossana hitmaker criticised the protest's location, arguing that demonstrations against illegal mining should occur at actual galamsey sites rather than in Accra.

Ampong further suggested that he would have denied permits for the demonstration had he been the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He characterized the protests as "nonsense" and claimed they were designed to undermine the government's popularity.

The musician also addressed planned labour union strikes, suggesting these actions were misguided.

""You want to demonstrate against galamsey, but you're doing it at 37? It's a pointless demonstration. People are turning democracy into gyimicracy," he stated.

Watch the video below of Ampong's statement:

Great Ampong challenges Owusu Bempah's Mahama prophecy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Great Ampong had challenged Apostle Owusu Bempah's prophecy of John Mahama winning the 2024 presidential elections.

In a recent interview, the gospel musician stated that even if the prophecy was true, God would change it on December 6 so that the NPP would win.

Owusu Bempah, closely linked with the NPP, had declared Mahama the next president of Ghana, a claim that Agradaa also disputed.

