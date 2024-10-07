Mercy Asiedu has discounted the criticisms of Charlie Dior and others about her fashion sense

In a recent interview, the Kumawood star described all such critics as people without jobs who like poke into other people's affairs

The ace actress' video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people backing her statement

Ace Kumawood actress and movie producer Mercy Asiedu has responded forcefully to recent criticism of her fashion choices.

Self-proclaimed fashion critic Charlie Dior recently took Mercy Asiedu to the cleaners while reviewing her fashion style in photos she had shared online.

Reacting to Charlie Dior and others who think like him, she did not mince words while dismissing the criticism that she could care less about them.

Mercy Asiedu shuts up fashion critics

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the ace actress suggested that those concerned with her wardrobe choices likely lack meaningful employment.

"Those criticizing my sense of fashion are a bunch of jobless beings. If you have something keeping you busy, you won't sit on social media to criticise my outfit," she stated.

According to the 53-year-old, she does not dress for anybody's appreciation, adding that she is fine if her husband approves of what she wears.

"I dress for my husband and myself. If I wear a dress today and my husband disapproves of it, I will remove it and wear something he approves of."

Mercy Asiedu emphasized that she values only the opinions of her immediate family members, particularly her husband and children, regarding her fashion choices.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mercy Asiedu's video

Mercy Asiedu's interview has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

maa_sakyibea said:

"The truth is that she doesn't dress taking into account her body type. I believe she can' take criticisms in good faith if it is done in a way that is not a mockery."

ruru_plug said:

"It’s like the older generation still don’t get it. hello, ma, everything has become a job in this generation. o all you have to do is to do it well, and it gets paid, ma."

nana_ekua_aa said:

"She wears what she has, so it is not about criticism. Check the dressing of the person who always criticized others."

thatshaihillgirl said:

"When I see the things he wears when he attends events, I wonder where he picks his guts from to criticize others."

Mercy Asiedu rides in a posh BMW

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu had released her new single, Wadaada Me, just after returning from the US.

The actress started a promotional run for the new single, registering nearly 30,000 views shortly after its release.

A video of her looking beautiful in her plush BMW ride during a media engagement in Kumasi has popped up online.

