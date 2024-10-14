The funeral arrangements of the KNUST graduate who died on June 8, 2024, on a business trip have been confirmed

Lois Abena Koranteng's family said the funeral would be held at the Church of Pentecost LA Nyarko Suhum Sanctuary

The KNUST graduate will be buried at the Suhum Cemetry in the Eastern region right after the funeral service

Lois Abena Koranteng, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who died on a business trip, will be buried on October 19, 2024.

The deceased will be laid in state, with her burial scheduled for right after the funeral service. She will be interred at the Suhum Cemetery.

Lois Abena Koranteng, the KNUST graduate who died on a business trip, will be laid to rest on June 19, 2024. Photo credit: @boatenboat

Source: Facebook

The obituary, posted on social media, stated that there would be no wake-keeping. The funeral service will be held at the Church of Pentecost LA Nyarko Suhum Sanctuary in the Eastern region.

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, a thanksgiving service for Lois will be held at the same venue.

KNUST graduate dies in hotel swimming pool

On June 8, 2024, Lois was found dead in the swimming pool of CrisLord Palace Hotel. Lois, her boss and another staff member checked into the hotel on June 7.

Reports have suggested that she went for a midnight swim in the pool.

It was also reported that the hotel's CCTV cameras were not working when the incident happened. This has raised concerns about the circumstances leading to her death.

Meanwhile, a family member said an autopsy was conducted, and the police are investigating the incident. Lois was confirmed to have passed away from asphyxia.

There has been no update on the case since.

