A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her views on life after SHS has got tongues wagging online

This comes after she disclosed that her expectations that life after school would be fun had been met

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied views on the disclosure by the young lady

A young lady who recently sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has triggered reactions after a video of her went viral.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Lovelace Ngissah's TikTok page, Philomina expressed disappointment, saying her expectations of life after completing senior high school had not been met.

The Cape Coast-based lady said she had this perception of having more fun after writing her WASSCE; however, that had not happened.

"Being in school, I thought life after WASSCE would be fun and more enjoyable, but Charlie, we nor dey see the top. Maybe it's because I am in Cape Coast; that's why I don't see anything," she said.

Ghanaians react to the young lady's concerns

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young lady about being an SHS graduate.

s.a.d_seyram indicated:

"Things are really happening."

Fyp replied:

"Where did you get your Ngissah."

Erica Acheampoma wrote:

"See the way she's calm, please don't let her wine you ooo."

Cissey Barister added:

"Nothing dey go on in Accra."

Judith Ray added:

"Roff Accra we are boiling."

