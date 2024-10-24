A young Ghanaian lady has earned praise from many people after she advised the immediate past NSS personnel

She urged fresh university graduates to accept jobs that will pay a minimum salary of GH¢1500

Many people who commented on the video have thanked her for offering such advice

A young Ghanaian lady has shared a few tips for graduates recently completing their mandatory national service.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady in a video advised the immediate past national service personnel to first endeavour to get a job.

Ghanaian lady shares tips to outgone NSS personnel in trending video. Photo credit:@newera931/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With this, she advised the outgone NSS personnel to accept jobs that offer at least GH¢1500 as salary.

"And I would recommend that because you don't have that much experience, you need to give yourself a minimum range of GH¢1500."

She then urged the graduates to develop their skill sets and find ways to sell those skills.

Using her as an example, the young lady said she earned additional income from her work as a research assistant, where she helped postgraduates with the research write-ups.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 and four comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to life after NSS advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the young lady for the advice to the outgone NSS personnel.

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"This is very true, I hope they will take your advice."

Sir ROLLSROYCE stated:

"Wow thank you sis."

Calyns replied:

"Very insightful my dear. Am glad. Am going to share with my students."

NSS personnel cries out errands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a newly posted National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel cried out after being sent to the market to buy some foodstuff for a senior colleague.

The young man said a senior at the company he was posted to said she was craving palm nut soup and sent him to the market to buy an ingredient.

He expressed disgust at being turned into an errand boy only a few days into his national service. He further stated that the same woman, a Chinese national, also sent him to a local chop bar to buy her fufu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh