A video of a young lady flaunting her apartment after relocating to Accra for her national service is trending

This comes after she indicated that she is yet to begin her service officially and has been asked to report on a different date

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about national service

A Ghanaian lady who arrived in Accra for her national service was astounded by the news she was given by the company where she was posted.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady in a video expressed delight that the company where she has been posted to do her national service has told her to commence in November.

Ghanaian talks about her national service in a trending video. Photo credit: @portia_adjei/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She expressed delight over the delay, saying it had offered her time to prepare adequately for the mandatory one-year service.

Looking visibly excited, the lady flaunted the place she had rented in Accra for one year and proceeded to show how she had unpacked and decorated the room.

She urged other national service personnel who have started their service to share their experiences with her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians share NSS experience

Many people who took to the comment section shared their NSS experience so far

Tehila stated:

"Mine is going on well,just praying they pay us this year instead of February."

Lova_ble6 replied:

"Me I’m looking for apartment please which side of Accra are you ? Because the prices are choking me."

maameefua added:

"Oh the place is very nice. And I believe you can keep the place clean always because of how neat you are."

GeN beL replied:

"Hmm, Thank your God for even giving you money, to rent an apartment for NSS, some of us didn't get such."

Man cries out over NSS posting'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian tipster Enokay, who recently completed his education at the University of Ghana, expressed unhappiness over his national service posting.

Enokay took to X, where he lamented being posted to the Frafraha Community Senior High School for his national service.

Enokay recently posted a deceptive bet slip to impress his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh