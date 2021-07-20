Ayisha Modi, a staunch promoter of Stonebwoy, has made heavy claims on Okyeame Kwame's wife, Annica

Sharing chats from 11 years ago, Ayisha said that Annica took advantage of her by taking her money and disgracing her in addition

Ayisha, however, stated that the incident happened 13 years ago although the chat suggests 11

Popular Ghanaian social media icon, Ayisha Modi, also known as She Loves Stonebwoyb, has caused controversy on social media after suggesting that she has been taken advantage of.

In a post made on her verified Instagram handle on Monday, July 19, 2021, Ayisha claimed with weeping emojis that the wife of famous Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, duped her.

Ayisha also dug into her old chats with Annica Nsiah-Apau and added a portion of chats she had with Mrs Okyeame, threatening that she will reveal more.

"What u all did to me 13 years ago, u guys took advantage of my kind heart and disgraced me on top of it. , How many ppl will loan someone they don’t know or haven’t met this amount of money 13 years ago," Ayisha said.

In the chat Ayisha shared along with her post, Annica Nsiah-Apau was seen requesting a loan of $3,500 from She Loves Stonebwoyb in a message dated September 11, 2010.

This date appears to be out of sync with Ayisha's claim that Annica Nsiah-Apau took advantage of her 13 years ago.

It is also not particularly clear which recent developments have caused Ayisha to bring out the old message about the famous lady who is, together with her husband, admired as a 'perfect couple'.

Meanwhile, in another new video from her base in the United States, Ayisha Modi descended on Afia Schwar and described her as a godmother who is disloyal to her daughters.

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar have been involved in subtle social media banter in the past week over Moesha Boduong.

Moesha is known to be having troubles in her life. Modi and Schwar, who are both close to the actress, have been giving conflicting information.

